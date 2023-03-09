Women’s History Month: Center for the Women of New York advocating in Queens since 1987

March 8, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

March is Women’s History Month and the Queens Post and QNS are highlighting organizations such as the Center for the Women of New York (CWNY), which advocates for women’s rights and equality.

The CWNY currently has two locations, one at Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd, and the other in Bayside at 207 Totten Avenue.

The organization was founded in 1987 by Ann Juliano Jawin (1922 – 2019), who penned one of the first books dedicated to women’s need for financial independence and equal workplace opportunities, according to the group’s website.

The Center for the Women of New York started out by shining a spotlight on domestic violence with the group fighting to provide adequate protection for women who live in crisis situations. That work continues today, and the group helps provide services to victims as well as educational programs aimed at preventing such acts of violence.

CWNY also offers support groups for caregivers and women in crisis. It also provides workshops and classes on topics such as domestic violence, trafficking awareness, career advancement, financial literacy, sustainable gardening, and English language learning in order to enable women to gain employment and rise in the workplace.

Other educational supports include computer classes, financial management and leadership courses, as well as a legal clinic.

This month the organization has a full list of programs on offer, with Thursdays listed as its busiest day.

For instance, every Thursday there is a gardening and sustainability Workshop from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at its Bayside location, while free tax preparation advice can be found in Kew Gardens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each Thursday this month also sees a weekly caregiver support group gathering between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for family members who have found themselves taking care of their aging loved ones. This group discusses caregiving issues and concerns in a supportive environment.

There is also an English as a Second Language (ESL) virtual class between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. followed by a yoga class between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Bayside location.

The caregiver support group has been well received by its participants.

For example, a testimonial posted to the organization’s website by “Daniella,” noted how important it has been to her.

“If you are a caregiver and feel emotionally and physically drained 24/7, then you may think you can’t spare any time to join a support group.

“That’s how I felt. But one day I came across the CWNY & QCSW caregiver support group number and made the decision to participate by phone, which allows me to also multitask.

“Before I was dealing with all the challenges alone, which creates more stress. Now, by exchanging information and experiences with other members and the two empathetic facilitators, I come away with helpful suggestions. Mostly, I’m grateful to have a place to talk, and even cry, and feel supported.”

The CWNY website also contains valuable resources and links to other organizations which deal with female health topics such as endometriosis, as well as reproductive health like pregnancy and breastfeeding or after menopause.

For more information on CWNY and the programs it offers, click here.