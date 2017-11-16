Ridgewood Garden Associates Inc, a residential co-op based in Maspeth, is filing a lawsuit against the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) and Lyft for their alleged lack of negotiation on alternative locations for the installation of Citi Bike stations near their property.

According to Ridgewood Garden Associates Inc’s President of the Board of Directors, George Mandato, the organization sent a letter to Councilman Robert Holden in December 2022 requesting a discussion about alternative locations and dates for the DOT’s installation of the bike stations. However, they were unable to get the chance to do so.

“We were never given the opportunity to state our concerns,” Mandato told QNS. “What was said was they weren’t willing to change their projections.”

Mandato told QNS that the company was informed 10 days prior to the installation of the Citi Bike stations, which began on Jan. 9.