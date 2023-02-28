Man found fatally stabbed inside SUV in Woodhaven Monday night

Feb. 28, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was found fatally stabbed inside an SUV in Woodhaven Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Police discovered the victim, 25, in the vehicle at around 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 27 after officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man assaulted in the vicinity of Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, authorities said.

Police found the man sitting inside the vehicle — a 2012 Subaru Outback — with stab wounds to his torso.

EMS transported him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

Police are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and it is unclear if the stabbing took place inside the vehicle, according to NYPD.

Police have yet to identify a suspect. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.