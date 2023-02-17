H & M closes its store at Queens Center mall, six months after Forever 21 shuttered
Two major clothing companies known for offering fashionable and trendy items have shuttered stores at the Queens Center Mall (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)
Feb. 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan
H & M, a major clothing company known for offering fashionable and trendy items, has shuttered its store at the Queens Center mall.
The Swedish-based company closed for good at the 90-15 Queens Blvd. shopping center on Jan. 31, according to a spokesperson for the Queens Center mall. H & M had occupied two floors at the mall.
The closure comes about six months after another global clothing company closed at the mall.
Forever 21, which is based in California, closed its location at the mall in June, the spokesperson said. Forever 21 also occupied a two-floor store at the mall.
It is unclear why the companies decided to shutter their stores at the mall. Neither company could be reached for comment before publication.
“With every closure brings opportunity,” a spokesperson for the Queens Center mall said.
“We will be making an announcement shortly on two new retailers that will be taking their place at Queens Center. As always, we are committed to providing our customers with a unique mix of retailers at this shopping center.”
Terminal 1 at JFK International Airport remains closed for a second straight day after a Thursday morning electrical fire in a storage area knocked out power to the massive facility, causing chaos to thousands of travelers. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey continues working with the terminal’s operator to complete repairs, restore power, and anticipates the start of limited operations at Terminal 1 on Saturday.
New York City lawmakers and public transport advocates held a rally in Albany on Tuesday, Feb. 14, calling on the state to pass a finance bill worth nearly $11 billion that they say would fully fund the MTA through 2026 and make it more efficient.
Students from the Christ the King High School’s (CTK) speech and debate team in Middle Village have been invited to participate in the 49th Harvard National High School Invitational Forensics Tournament scheduled for President’s Day weekend.
The Queens Borough Board voted overwhelmingly to approve the package of budget priorities Monday, Feb. 13, although several community board chairs expressed concern over issues caused by the city’s migrant crisis.
Chaired by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, the budget priorities were developed largely from input received from two days of public hearings late last month on Mayor Eric Adam’s proposed $102 billion 2024 budget.