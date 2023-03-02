You are reading

Cops searching for group of suspects behind stabbing of two teenagers in Glendale: NYPD

(Photo Google Maps)

Two teens were stabbed by a group of suspects in Glendale Wednesday night, March 1. (Photo: Google Maps)

March 2, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Two teens were stabbed by a group of suspects in Glendale Wednesday night, March 1, according to authorities.

The victims, ages 18 and 19, had left a friend’s house and were outside a pharmacy, located at 80-17 Myrtle Ave., when they were approached by four perpetrators who allegedly attacked and stabbed them, according to police.

The 19-year-old victim was targeted first, police said. He was stabbed with a knife in the right leg and left arm.

The 18-year-old victim was stabbed in the right hand with a knife, according to authorities.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, while the 18-year-old was brought to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital. Both teens are expected to survive the attack.

The suspects are described as three light-skinned males and a light-skinned female, police said.

No arrests have been made and the case is under investigation.

Police did not provide any further information pertaining to the incident.

