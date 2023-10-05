Autumn in Queens: Experiencing the magic of fall in New York’s largest borough

Oct. 5, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Queens, with its vibrant cultural tapestry and scenic beauty, undergoes a mesmerizing transformation every fall. From the historical neighborhoods to its expansive parks, this borough offers a unique blend of nature and urban charm during the autumn months. If you’re looking to experience the essence of fall while staying local, here are some top activities and spots to explore within Queens.

Fall Foliage in Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Begin your autumnal journey with a visit to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. As one of the city’s iconic green spaces, it boasts beautiful tree-lined paths, making it a great spot to view changing leaves. The Unisphere, with its fall backdrop, provides a perfect photo op.

Pumpkin Picking at Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park

While Queens is urban, the Queens County Farm Museum offers a delightful slice of rural life. During the month of October, the pumpkin patch is open daily. Enjoy a day of pumpkin picking and immerse yourself in the maize maze and hayrides.

Astoria’s Oktoberfest celebrations

Delve into the spirit of Oktoberfest in Astoria. Local bars and breweries such as the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden offer special menus, live music and, of course, a wide selection of beers. It’s a festive celebration that showcases the neighborhood’s diverse culinary scene.

Socrates Sculpture Park in LIC

Located in Long Island City, this outdoor museum gets adorned with nature’s fall palette, creating a contrasting backdrop for the contemporary sculptures. The park often hosts autumn-themed events such as the Harvest Fire Feast and Festival, making it a cultural hub during the season.

Discovering Jackson Heights

Jackson Heights, with its rich diversity, offers a unique way to experience fall festivities from around the world. Wander through its streets, tasting seasonal treats from various cultures and perhaps purchase a sweater or scarf from one of its local vendors.

Halloween in Bayside

Bayside goes all out for Halloween. Houses are decked in spooky decor, and local businesses host events and specials. Bell Boulevard, the main commercial street, is a must-visit, with many eateries offering themed menus. While you are in the area — check out Fort Totten, a pristine stretch surrounding a preserved Civil War fortress.

Forest Park Drive, Forest Hills

For a serene autumn drive, take a ride along Forest Park Drive. The canopy of changing leaves, combined with the park’s rolling meadows, creates a picturesque setting.

Visit Alewife Brewery in Sunnyside

Celebrate the flavors of fall with a pint from Alewife. Every autumn, they introduce seasonal brews that perfectly encapsulate the essence of the season. This October, try the Spookalicious Pale Ale or their 7 Line Amber.

The Queens International Night Market, Flushing

Though a staple for many during the warmer months, the Night Market, with its array of global cuisines and artisanal crafts, takes on a special ambiance during the fall evenings. The market runs every Saturday through Oct. 28.

Cozy coffee stops and eateries in Ridgewood

Finally, as the weather cools, seek out one of Ridgewood’s cozy cafes and eateries. Savor a pumpkin spiced latte from Nomad Cafe or grab a slice of pumpkin pie from Rudy’s Bakery as you take in the neighborhood’s historical charm.

Queens, in its autumnal glory, offers a myriad of experiences that both locals and visitors can cherish. The blend of natural beauty, cultural festivities, and gastronomic delights makes it a prime destination to soak in the magic of fall in the city’s largest borough.